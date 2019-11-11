Bryant Funeral Home in Alliance will host a Celebration of Life service for Suzette A. Goodwin on Sunday, November 17 at 2:00 PM. All family and friends are invited.

Surrounded by family and having been in declining health for an extended period, Suzette (88) passed on Sunday, September 1. She was a native of Pamlico County and the daughter of Goethe and Ruby (Wiley) Aldridge of Silver Hill. She was a long- time government employee in Fort Myers, FL working with the US Soil Conservation Service. She retired in 1996 and moved to Athens, GA in 1998 to be near her three sons. At the time of her death she was still living in Athens.

Suzette was formerly married to the late Bill Goodwin of Alliance. She is survived by one brother: Bud (Annette) Aldridge of Arapahoe, NC, and her sons: Dennis, Keith (Lisa) and Robert (Nancy) Goodwin all of Athens. Eight grandchildren ranging in age from 21-34 are spread out across Georgia, Tennessee and Pennsylvania. Suzette had 1 great-grandson (Phin Goodwin) who also lives in Athens. There are other nieces, nephews and cousins scattered across the country and around the globe.

Suzette was a great mom: she never complained about anything, was non-judgmental, thoughtful, caring, and she taught her 3 sons to accept others regardless of color, social status, education, you name it. She encouraged them to look at the actions of others and make decisions about relationships based on that. She was an avid football fan and always followed the North Fort Myers HS (FL) Red Knights and the Georgia Bulldogs for whom her youngest son played in the 1970's.

Suzette was baptized on 08/27/19, five days before her passing. Unburdened, she was joyful in her final days: smiling, chatty, and energetic.

