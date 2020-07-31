1/
Suzette Cannon Wetherington
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Suzette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suzette Cannon Wetherington, 60, of New Bern, died Thursday, July 30, 2020.
She is survived by husband, George M. Wetherington Jr.; son, Nathan Stanley; daughter Miranda Delehoy, two grandchildren; stepmother, Elizabeth Cannon; and seven brothers and sisters.
Family will receive friends Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Cotten Funeral Home, with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the Daly - Wetherington Family Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved