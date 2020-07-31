Or Copy this URL to Share

Suzette Cannon Wetherington, 60, of New Bern, died Thursday, July 30, 2020.

She is survived by husband, George M. Wetherington Jr.; son, Nathan Stanley; daughter Miranda Delehoy, two grandchildren; stepmother, Elizabeth Cannon; and seven brothers and sisters.

Family will receive friends Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Cotten Funeral Home, with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the Daly - Wetherington Family Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home.



