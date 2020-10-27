1/
Sybil Alene (Jones) Wilson
Sybil Alene Jones Wilson, 94, of New Bern, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at her residence.
Viewing hours are 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Oscar's Mortuary.
Her service is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at Fountain of Life Ministries, 301 Greenfields Heights Blvd. Havelock.
She is survived by five sons, Charlie Wilson of Newport, Craig Wilson of Virginia Beach, Va., Louis Wilson of New Bern, Michael J. Wilson of Germany and Eddie Wilson of Bowie, Md.; six daughters, Ernestine Mock of Havelock, Darlene Mock, Hilma Chapman, Jacqueline Taylor, Shelby Henderson and Aletha Wilson, all of New Bern; one brother, Alden Louis Jones of Sacramento, Calif.; one sister, Rebecca Holland of California.
Masks are required. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
