Mrs. Syble Crumby Spillane of Hampstead passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019.
She was born in Dennis, Mississippi on May 10, 1930 to Baxter Crumby and Fronia Prince Crumby.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by many brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Raymond Spillane of the home; sons: Raymond Spillane, Jr. and wife Lisa of Apex, NC, Donald Spillane and wife Jill of Cary, NC, David Spillane and wife, Mandy of Panama City, FL and Richard Spillane and wife, Dana of Hampstead, NC; eleven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister Jean High of Trinity, NC and brother Milton Woodruff of Saraland, AL.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11am on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at All Saints Catholic Church.
