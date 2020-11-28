1/
Sylvia Jennette Little Burden
Sylvia Jennette Little Burden, 65, of New Bern died Saturday, November 21, 2020. Her funeral service is noon, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery followed by the interment. The service may be viewed on Oscar's Mortuary Facebook Page. She is survived by her daughters, Priscilla Humphrey, and Chenell Burden both of  Charlotte, Rosetta Peck Caballero of Greenville, and her son, James Little, New Bern; two brothers, Artis Little and Bernard Little both of New Bern; ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Masks are required. Chairs are limited, please bring a chair.  Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
