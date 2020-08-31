NEW BERN - Sylvia Singleton Palmer, 85 of New Bern passed away August 28, 2020.
She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and was Sunday school teacher, Choir member and Bible School Teacher. She attended Francis Marion College in Florence, SC and received a degree from North Carolina Wesleyan. She was a Cosmetologist for over 50 years and owned Carolina Coiffures beauty salon in Dillon, SC and Fantastic Sams beauty salons in New Bern, Kinston, Goldsboro, Morehead City and Calabash. Her hobbies included arts &crafts, reading, cross word puzzles, flower gardens and loved Christmas decorations. She has been a resident of New Bern since 1987.
She is predeceased by her parents, Walker and Frances Singleton; siblings, Hoyt Singleton, R.B. Singleton, Tulah Singleton, and Jeff Singleton.
Surviving is her husband of 37 years, William G. Palmer; children, David Walker Jones (Kate) of Centerville, GA, Carla "Suzy" Jones Annibale (Terry) of Little River, SC, Laura Louise Palmer ( Barb Presser) of East Springfield, PA, Robert William Palmer (Dana) of Vanceboro; sister, Walker Jane Singleton Godbold (Bucky); grandchildren, Pamela Jones Scott (Trent) of New Bern, Matthew Jones (Jenny) of Florence, SC, Rachel Stephens Ford (James) of Richmond, VA, Carla Stephens Hardee (Brandon) of Florence, SC, Walker Stephens (Alana)of Florence, SC, Logan William Palmer of Vanceboro, Jemma Presser- Palmer, Ryan Presser-Palmer, Brandon Presser- Palmer, Sidney Presser- Palmer, Macayla Presser- Palmer and Emily Presser- Palmer all of East Springfield, PA; great grandchildren, Morgan Elizabeth Jones, Madison Grace Capotosi, Savannah June Hardee, Reagan Shae Hardee and Elizabeth Lane Hardee and Miriam Suzanne Ford.
A memorial service is scheduled for 3:00pm Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Cotten Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online Condolences may be made to the Palmer family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.