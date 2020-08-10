1/
Tammy Latise Becton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tammy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tammy Latise Becton, 42, of New Bern, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Her service was noon, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at the Jasper G. Hayes Omega Center, 800 Cedar St., New Bern. The interment will follow at the Holmes-Becton Cemetry, Ernul.
She is survived by her sons, Deion-Te Becton, Ran Donte Becton and Ontario Webb, all of New Bern; one daughtr, A'tyia S. Becton of New Bern; one sister, Tamika Becton Davis., New Bern.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved