Tammy Latise Becton, 42, of New Bern, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Her service was noon, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at the Jasper G. Hayes Omega Center, 800 Cedar St., New Bern. The interment will follow at the Holmes-Becton Cemetry, Ernul.

She is survived by her sons, Deion-Te Becton, Ran Donte Becton and Ontario Webb, all of New Bern; one daughtr, A'tyia S. Becton of New Bern; one sister, Tamika Becton Davis., New Bern.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store