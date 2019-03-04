Obituary

NEW BERN - William "Pooh" Cornelius Smith, 39, of C-29 Craven Terrace, died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at his residence.

Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Mt. Moriah M.B. Church, Cove City.

Burial will follow in the Bryant Family Cemetery

Viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the funeral home, and will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.

Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

