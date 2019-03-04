NEW BERN - William "Pooh" Cornelius Smith, 39, of C-29 Craven Terrace, died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Mt. Moriah M.B. Church, Cove City.
Burial will follow in the Bryant Family Cemetery
Viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the funeral home, and will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019