Or Copy this URL to Share

Tavaris Ronkey Jordan, 26, of 812 Chestnut St., Kinston, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 in Deep Run.

Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at Church Of Faith And Deliverance Church 655 Sussex Street, Kinston.

He is survived by His parents, Eric and Grace Jordan of the home.

There will be no viewing. Mask and social distancing are required.

Arrangements are by Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store