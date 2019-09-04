Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ted A. Perry. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

Ted A. Perry, 80, of New Bern quietly passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at his home. He was born in Wendell and grew up in Wilson and was a 1957 graduate of Charles L. Coon High School.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ann Faye Brothers Newman, his son, Mike Perry (Sandra), daughter, Sharon Perry Woodard (Ken), all of New Bern, five grandchildren, Stephen Perry (Jennifer), Matthew Perry, Malorie, Perri and Michael Woodard, and a great-grandson, Thomas Earl Perry, sister, Cathy Stancil (Jimmy) of Wilson. Sisters in-laws Chekita Perry, of Hope Mills, Sylvia Fuller, of Bettendorf Iowa, and Deborah Lamm of Wilson. He is preceded in death by his parents, Tyrus B. Perry and Cleo Sue Phillips Perry of Wilson, his brothers, Phillip E. Perry of Wilson, William "Bill" Perry, of Hope Mills, and Tyrus J. Perry of Wilson.

Immediately following High School, Ted joined the Marine Corps and served from 1957-1960, where he achieved the rank of Corporal before separating in order to pursue his education. Ted graduated with honors from Atlantic Christian College with a degree in Physical Education and a minor in History. After teaching and coaching football at Gaston High School and Wilson Fike High School, he earned his Masters Degree with honors from Appalachian State University where he was on the football coaching staff.

After several High School football coaching jobs, including Watauga High School in Boone NC, and Pinecrest High School in Southern Pines NC, Lee Senior High School in Sanford and Southeast Guilford High School in Greensboro, he landed his dream job as the head High School Football coach in New Bern High School. He had a long career as the High School Football Coach and guidance counselor in New Bern. He retired from teaching in 1998. In addition to coaching, Ted had a love of antiques, refinishing furniture, golf, auctioneering, travel and the Civil War. In retirement, he loved to golf, volunteer at the New Bern Women's Shelter and loved spending time with his grandkids.

A memorial service will be held at Cotten Funeral Home Saturday September 7 at 4 PM, A reception will follow the service at Cotten Funeral Home. Chaplin Rick Brooks will officiate. The family request Causal attire, and in New Bern High School colors.

In lieu of flowers please make contributions in Mr. Perry's name to Alzheimer's Foundation 5171 Glenwood Ave, Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612-3266 or RCS of New Bern 919 George St, New Bern, NC 28560

