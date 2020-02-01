Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Teddy Curtis Davis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NEW BERN - Teddy Curtis Davis, age 61, of New Bern, NC, passed away on Jan, 26, 2020. He was born in Norfolk, VA., on Feb. 17, 1958 to Willis Gilmer Davis Sr and Sarah Davis.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Victor, Freddie, Charles and sisters Peggy and Gail.

Teddy was a devoted husband of 28 years and loving father to his two sons and two granddaughters.

He was a professional truck driver and when he wasn't on the road he enjoyed riding his motorcycle, playing basketball or being out in his boat enjoying time with his family.

Teddy is survived by his wife Debbie, New Bern N.C.; sons Teddy Curtis Davis II, New Bern N.C.

and Austin Hunter Davis Durham N.C.; grand daughters Kylie Audriana Davis, New Bern, N.C.

and Addie Mae Davis, Durham N.C., and companion pets Harley and Bentley; brothers: Willis Davis Jr. (Robbin) Ringgold, Va., Michael Davis, Elizabeth City, N.C., Daryle Davis (April ), Ahoskie, N.C. Sisters: Madeline P. Solt (John), Currituck, N.C., Mary Lou Turner (Tommy), Emporia, Va., June Pickell (Lee), Elizabeth City, N.C., Elsie Pierce, Hertford, N.C., Debbie Lewis, Pollocksville, N.C., and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Interment will be in the Jackson City, cemetery. There will be a graveside memorial service on Feb. 8, 2020 at 1 p.m.

Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020

