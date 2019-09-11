Teddy G. Quillen, 78, of Newport, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019, at his home.
His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Munden Funeral Home. Interment, with full military honors, will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Munden Funeral Home.
Teddy honorably served our country in the United States Marines for 20 years and bravely fought in the Vietnam War. He was a member of the VFW Havelock Post 7315 and the Havelock Moose Lodge.
He is survived by his wife, Marlene Quillen of the home; daughter, Sheri Tabuchi and husband Johnny of Newport; sons, Tim Quillen Sr. and fiancé Traci Spikes of Newport and Michael Quillen and wife Stacy of Goldsboro; and grandchildren, Timmy Quillen Jr. and wife Carlie, Mark Quillen, Desiree Klott and husband Joey, Julian Tabuchi, Jeremy Salter and wife Tara, Marie Quillen, Nick Quillen, Nina Quillen, Christina Quillen and Tiffany Quillen.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City.
Published in Sun Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019