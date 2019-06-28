Terence Leon Brock, 54, 1905 Oxford Road, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at UNC Wayne Health Care.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Comfort Miracle Institute.
Burial will follow in the Lodge Hall Cemetery.
Viewing will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 28, 2019, at the funeral home. The family will assemble at the residence for the funeral procession.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Sun Journal from June 28 to June 29, 2019