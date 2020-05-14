Teresa "Terry" Marlene Mizzell Warner, age 66, passed away on Wednesday May 13th 2020 at Community Hospice in Vidalia, GA. Terry was born on February 21st 1954 in New Bern, North Carolina to Mr. Charles K. Mizzell and Mrs. Bertie Joyner-Tyndall. She attended New Bern High School and later worked as a bookkeeper. She lived in Florida for many years before moving to Georgia to be with her daughter and grandchildren. Terry enjoyed gardening and planting flowers, singing in church, and singing karaoke. She was preceded in death by her father.
She is survived by her daughter, Tina Harlow (Michael) of Statesboro, her mother, Bertie Joyner-Tyndall of New Bern, NC, two grandchildren, Andy Harlow (Kali) and Tiffany Whaley (Jesse), her brother, Tony Mizzell of Springfield, VA, and her beloved dog, Georgia. Several other extended family members also survive.
A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 16th at East Main Street Church of God in Statesboro.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Sun Journal from May 14 to May 15, 2020