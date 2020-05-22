Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Teri Dawson Campbell. View Sign Service Information Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations 2015 Neuse Boulevard New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-5111 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Christ Episcopal Church Send Flowers Obituary

Lifelong New Bern resident, Teri Dawson Campbell, passed away peacefully at her home on May 17, 2020. Teri was born to the late Haywood Sim Dawson and Virginia Pelham Dawson. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Buddy Dawson. She is survived by her husband Walter Edward Campbell, Jr., her daughter Kimberly Campbell Huddle (Carl), her sister Lola Furr, grandchildren Campbell Huddle Taylor (Josh), and Jack Clinkscales Huddle. All of whom would like the community to know how thoughtful, generous, and loving Teri was…

Teri attended school in Craven County graduating from New Bern High School, then East Carolina University receiving an undergraduate degree in Nursing. She became a registered Nurse, obtained a license in real estate, and eventually made her career choice in education working in the Craven County School system for 20 years. Teri excelled in her many duties & responsibilities, but especially enjoyed working as a guidance counselor to special needs students often remarking how rewarding it was to help students with personal challenges.

While working and helping others, she lovingly took care of her family, and was a faithful and active member of Christ Episcopal Church teaching Sunday school. She advised the Episcopal Youth and served on many commissions. She was actively involved in the community volunteering her time and efforts with the many civic & charitable organizations.Teri enjoyed cooking, playing bridge, and planning travel outings with family & friends. She especially liked taking photographs of those same family & friends during those outings and other special occasions. We will forever cherish the memories captured through her thoughtful pictures.

Above all though, Teri was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She proudly nurtured her daughter, Kim, into becoming a caring, beautiful person. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren, Campbell & Jack grow up, closely encouraging them and instilling her kind ways while remaining faithfully in love with her husband, Ed. Teri's natural affection for other's welfare resulted in many lucky individuals being treated as if they were her own children always putting them before herself. Her grandchildren will always remember "Nana" as being a loving, reliable grandmother, mother, and friend. She was so loving throughout Campbell and Jack's childhood, their high school and college friends felt as though Teri was one of their grandparents, too. As Teri checked in on them with protective support, kind texts, pictures, and Facebook posts.

Teri was truly the finest, kindest of people and will be genuinely missed by her friends, family, and community.

Her celebration service will be held at 11:00 AM, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Christ Episcopal Church outdoor chapel and surrounding lawn. Online condolences may be made at

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Episcopal Church Memorial Fund, Post Office Box 1246, New Bern, NC 28563.



Lifelong New Bern resident, Teri Dawson Campbell, passed away peacefully at her home on May 17, 2020. Teri was born to the late Haywood Sim Dawson and Virginia Pelham Dawson. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Buddy Dawson. She is survived by her husband Walter Edward Campbell, Jr., her daughter Kimberly Campbell Huddle (Carl), her sister Lola Furr, grandchildren Campbell Huddle Taylor (Josh), and Jack Clinkscales Huddle. All of whom would like the community to know how thoughtful, generous, and loving Teri was…Teri attended school in Craven County graduating from New Bern High School, then East Carolina University receiving an undergraduate degree in Nursing. She became a registered Nurse, obtained a license in real estate, and eventually made her career choice in education working in the Craven County School system for 20 years. Teri excelled in her many duties & responsibilities, but especially enjoyed working as a guidance counselor to special needs students often remarking how rewarding it was to help students with personal challenges.While working and helping others, she lovingly took care of her family, and was a faithful and active member of Christ Episcopal Church teaching Sunday school. She advised the Episcopal Youth and served on many commissions. She was actively involved in the community volunteering her time and efforts with the many civic & charitable organizations.Teri enjoyed cooking, playing bridge, and planning travel outings with family & friends. She especially liked taking photographs of those same family & friends during those outings and other special occasions. We will forever cherish the memories captured through her thoughtful pictures.Above all though, Teri was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She proudly nurtured her daughter, Kim, into becoming a caring, beautiful person. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren, Campbell & Jack grow up, closely encouraging them and instilling her kind ways while remaining faithfully in love with her husband, Ed. Teri's natural affection for other's welfare resulted in many lucky individuals being treated as if they were her own children always putting them before herself. Her grandchildren will always remember "Nana" as being a loving, reliable grandmother, mother, and friend. She was so loving throughout Campbell and Jack's childhood, their high school and college friends felt as though Teri was one of their grandparents, too. As Teri checked in on them with protective support, kind texts, pictures, and Facebook posts.Teri was truly the finest, kindest of people and will be genuinely missed by her friends, family, and community.Her celebration service will be held at 11:00 AM, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Christ Episcopal Church outdoor chapel and surrounding lawn. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Episcopal Church Memorial Fund, Post Office Box 1246, New Bern, NC 28563. Published in Sun Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close