Terri Lynn Robert, 52, of Jacksonville, died Monday, June 1, 2020 at Duke University Hospital.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Cotten Funeral Home. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service, from the hours of noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.