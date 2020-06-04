Or Copy this URL to Share

Terri Lynn Robert, 52, of Jacksonville, died Monday, June 1, 2020 at Duke University Hospital.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Cotten Funeral Home. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service, from the hours of noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.





