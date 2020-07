Or Copy this URL to Share

Terry Jay Sheppard, 63, of Newport died Friday, July 24, 2020 at Carteret Health Care, Morehead City, NC. His service is 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 28, at Gethsemane Memorial Park 700 Hwy 24, Newport followed by the interment. Masks are required. Chairs are limited. Please bring a chair and umbrella.





