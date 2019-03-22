Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Neal Setzer. View Sign

Terry Neal Setzer, 65, of Dawson's Creek passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at home.

He was a member of Oriental Free Will Baptist Church.

Terry was a talented, self-taught musician, playing in many bands over the years. He was a past volunteer firefighter with the Oriental Fire Dept. and was the owner and operator of "Skinny's Diner" in Arapahoe.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Archie & Blanche Setzer; brother, Leon Setzer; and brother-in-laws, Timothy Lane and Ray Lane Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Janet Setzer; sister, Glenda Setzer Conklin; mother-in-law, Linda Lane; sister-in-law, Lori Streblow; brother-in-law, Stephen Lane Sr.; and nephews, Dylan Setzer, Brandon Streblow, Jordan Streblow, Stephen Lane Jr. and Joshua Lane.

His funeral will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, March 24th at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Grady Simpson officiating. Interment will follow immediately in Oriental Cemetery.

The family will receive friends and relatives one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family suggested memorial contributions be made to The , 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979 or , PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.

