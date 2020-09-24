Terry Ormond

Or Copy this URL to Share

BAYBORO - Terry Lee Ormond, 28, of Bayboro died Sept. 17, 2020 at Hospice of Cleveland County.

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Celestial Memorial Gardens, Vandemere.

Survivors include mother, Tricia Ormond of Havelock; father, Danny K. Ormond; son, Teavin Lee Ormond of Goldsboro; brothers, Danny Ray Ormond of Havelock, Jeremy Wayne Ormond of Shelby; and sisters, Barbara Ann Avery, Amber Lynn Ormond, both of Bayboro.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m. before the service.

Arrangements by Oscar's Mortuary, New Bern.



