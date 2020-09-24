1/
Terry Ormond
BAYBORO - Terry Lee Ormond, 28, of Bayboro died Sept. 17, 2020 at Hospice of Cleveland County.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Celestial Memorial Gardens, Vandemere.
Survivors include mother, Tricia Ormond of Havelock; father, Danny K. Ormond; son, Teavin Lee Ormond of Goldsboro; brothers, Danny Ray Ormond of Havelock, Jeremy Wayne Ormond of Shelby; and sisters, Barbara Ann Avery, Amber Lynn Ormond, both of Bayboro.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m. before the service.
Arrangements by Oscar's Mortuary, New Bern.

Published in Sun Journal from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
