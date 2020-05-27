Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Wayne Harris. View Sign Service Information Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bryant Funeral Home Funeral service 11:00 AM Silver Hill Christian Church Interment Following Services Paul Cemetery Silver Hill , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Terry Wayne Harris Sr., 64, of Grantsboro, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at home.

He is a member of Silver Hill Christian Church. He retired after 38 years as a heavy equipment operator at PCS Phosphate. He had been working for Mackilwean Turf before becoming ill. He was a past Fire Chief of the Goose Creek Island Fire Dept, is a member of Grantsboro-Silver Hill Fire Department, and a member of Pamlico Rescue. "Pa" enjoyed riding his children and grandchildren on the 4-wheeler.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Violet Harris; brother, David Lee Harris; sister, Alisa Rae Harris DuVal; and son, Christopher Harris.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 21 years, Donna Harris; sons, T.W. (Andrea) Harris and Michael (Brandy) Arthur; daughters, Angel (Chris) Dixon and Erin (Erik) Daniels; sister, Joanne Green; eight grandchildren, LCpl James Andrew "Drew" Hill, Sydney Paige Dixon, Chandler Michael Arthur, Jackson Thomas Daniels, Kylie Grace Dixon, Alexandria Brooke Daniels, Madison Faith Harris and Emily Michelle Harris; special friends, James and Jamie Parish; and their children, Mathew and Emma Parish.

His funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 30th at Silver Hill Christian Church with the Rev. Rex Horne and Rev. Holden Tyner officiating. Interment will follow immediately in Paul Cemetery, Silver Hill.

The family will receive friends and relatives from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday at Bryant Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers the family suggested memorial contributions be made to Pamlico County Rescue Squad, PO Box 302, Bayboro, NC 28515 or A.L.S. Association, Gift Processing Center, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022.

Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.

Published in Sun Journal from May 27 to May 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close