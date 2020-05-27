Terry Wayne Harris Sr., 64, of Grantsboro, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at home.
He is a member of Silver Hill Christian Church. He retired after 38 years as a heavy equipment operator at PCS Phosphate. He had been working for Mackilwean Turf before becoming ill. He was a past Fire Chief of the Goose Creek Island Fire Dept, is a member of Grantsboro-Silver Hill Fire Department, and a member of Pamlico Rescue. "Pa" enjoyed riding his children and grandchildren on the 4-wheeler.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Violet Harris; brother, David Lee Harris; sister, Alisa Rae Harris DuVal; and son, Christopher Harris.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 21 years, Donna Harris; sons, T.W. (Andrea) Harris and Michael (Brandy) Arthur; daughters, Angel (Chris) Dixon and Erin (Erik) Daniels; sister, Joanne Green; eight grandchildren, LCpl James Andrew "Drew" Hill, Sydney Paige Dixon, Chandler Michael Arthur, Jackson Thomas Daniels, Kylie Grace Dixon, Alexandria Brooke Daniels, Madison Faith Harris and Emily Michelle Harris; special friends, James and Jamie Parish; and their children, Mathew and Emma Parish.
His funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 30th at Silver Hill Christian Church with the Rev. Rex Horne and Rev. Holden Tyner officiating. Interment will follow immediately in Paul Cemetery, Silver Hill.
The family will receive friends and relatives from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday at Bryant Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggested memorial contributions be made to Pamlico County Rescue Squad, PO Box 302, Bayboro, NC 28515 or A.L.S. Association, Gift Processing Center, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022.
Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.
Published in Sun Journal from May 27 to May 28, 2020