Thad Russell Lawrence Sr., 93, went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 13, 2020 at the home of his daughter Gail Banks, surrounded by family. He was born on July 23, 1926 in Pamlico County, NC. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Ruby Pittman Lawrence, father Thaddeus Raefield Lawrence, mother, Nellie Lawrence, son Thad Russell Lawrence Jr. and siblings Watson Lawrence and Arwhnia Lawrence Best.

Russell owned and operated the CORNER GRILL in downtown New Bern for over 35 years. He was known for his hot hamburger plates, chicken and pastry, cakes, pies and numerous other dishes. He enjoyed sharing his culinary skills with friends, family and many others. While in the restaurant business, he also fed many who were in need, never asking for anything in return. He served in WWII in the Navy prior to returning to the New Bern area to raise his family. He served his country with pride and loved to tell stories about his time during the war. He was a faithful servant of God, who served as a deacon of Sherwood Forest FWB church where he was a founding member. He was a member of the Gideons and helped to start a jailhouse ministry.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 -12:00 PM Saturday, May 16, 2020, and other times at the home of his daughter, Gail Banks. Funeral services will be 12:00 PM in the Pollock~Best Chapel. Burial will follow at Greenleaf Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at

He is survived by two brothers; Addison Lawrence, wife Judy, James Foye Lawrence, wife Barbara. Four daughters; Gail Banks husband Dennis, Stephanie Scott husband Myers, Deborah Leomann husband Jean, Amy Arthur husband Tom. Grandchildren: Melanie Rhodes, husband Mark, Deneen Banks, Paula Banks, Ben Cahoon, Jon Cahoon, Rusty Lawrence wife Brandi, Ashley Holliday husband Brandon, Rebecca Pridgen, Meagan Arthur, Katie Ferguson husband Josh, Mattie Lanier. Great-Grandchildren; Ashton Kucmierz husband Al, Sydney Pitts husband Eric, Olivia Rhodes, Andrew Cooper wife Lindsey, Zachary Cooper, Garrett Cooper, Gavin Banks, Hunter Cahoon, Taylor Cahoon, Owen Cahoon, Aiden Pridgen, Briley Pridgen, Noah Lawrence, Jordan Lawrence, Lani Holliday, Jessie Wayne Lanier, Lola Lanier, and J'ael Lanier, Jaxson Ferguson.Great-Great Grandchildren; Joseph Kucmierz, Kenly Pitts, Mattocks Pitts.Many special nieces, nephews and friends, especially his Bojangles buddies.







