HAVELOCK - Thaddeus Godette Jr., 27, of 130 Theodore Godette Sr. Lane. Craven Corner Community, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Craven Corner Missionary Baptist Church. Entombment will follow in the Godette Family Cemetery. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
The family will receive friends at the residence, where they will assemble in preparation for the funeral procession.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Kinston.
Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019