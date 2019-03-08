KINSTON - Thaddeus Waddell Koonce, 61, of 109 South McDaniel Street, formerly of Jones County, died Monday, March 4, 2019, at Duke Regional Medical Center in Durham.
Funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Quaker Housie Disciples of Christ Church in Jones County. Interment will follow in Koonce Family Cemetery. Viewing is 5-7 p.m. Friday March 8, 2019, at the funeral home. Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home, Inc., Kinston.
Mills Funeral Home
1300 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 523-1028
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019