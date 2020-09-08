Or Copy this URL to Share

Thelma Louise Foskey Brown, 68, formerly of the James City Community, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 in Sierra Vista, Ariz.

Her funeral service was held 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at Hatfield Funeral Home, Sierra Vista, Ariz.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel Brown; three daughters, Tina, Jane and Alexis; eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren, brother, Gary Foskey and sister, Gladys Foskey Kornegay. Announcement by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.



