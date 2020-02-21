TRENT WOODS - Theodore (Ted) Blake Perritt, 95, passed away on February 19, 2020 peacefully at home under hospice care.
He was a World War II veteran, having served in the U. S. Army Air Corps as a decorated P-51 fighter pilot. He was a 32 degree Scottish Rite Mason as well as a Shriner.
Ted is survived by his wife of 76 years, Marie Pullen Perritt; two daughters; one son; 4 grandsons and 8 great-grandchildren.
A private service will be held.
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020