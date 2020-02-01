Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theodore William Robbins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



WILMINGTON - Theodore (Ted) William Robbins, loving husband and father of four children, passed away on Jan. 30, 2020, after being in declining health for the past several years. He was 87-years-old and born in Tipp City, Ohio, on May 18, 1932.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Audrey Robbins, of Porters Neck, N.C., and four children: son Christopher and his wife, Anne, of Cary, N.C.; son Matthew of Wilmington, N.C.; son Andrew and his wife, Leslie, of Winston-Salem, N.C.; daughter Jennifer and her husband, Leonard Roberge, of Silver Spring, Md. He also has one granddaughter, Emma, of Sidney, Maine.

Ted was a graduate of the University of Dayton and had a master's degree in mechanical engineering from Lehigh University. He spent his career with Western Electric (AT&T) in Winston-Salem, N.C., where he was awarded several patents, and retired in 1987 at the age of 55. While in Winston-Salem, Ted was an avid golfer and loved to paint and wood carve. He won several competitions at the annual Dixie Classic Fair in Winston-Salem for his woodcarvings.

He and Audrey subsequently moved to New Bern, N.C., where they had a full, active life and were parishioners at St. Paul's Catholic Church for more than 25 years. They also loved spending time with their children at Kure Beach N.C.

In 2015, they moved to Wilmington, N.C. The family would like to thank all of the compassionate and professional caregivers Ted has had over the past several years, most recently at the Davis Community's Timberline Skilled Nursing facility. His wife, Audrey, continues to reside there and receives wonderful care and support.

A memorial service is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Ted's name to





