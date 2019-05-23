Theresa Helen Norris Zanini, 78, of New Bern passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at UNC Hospitals-Chapel Hill.
She is a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ron Zanini; son, James Zanini; and sister, Trudy DiDomizio.
She is survived by her son, Anthony Frank Zanini; daughters, Terry Taack and Lisa Bowyer; her brother, Spencer Norris; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.
Published in Sun Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2019