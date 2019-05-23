Theresa Helen (Norris) Zanini

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa Helen (Norris) Zanini.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Theresa Helen Norris Zanini, 78, of New Bern passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at UNC Hospitals-Chapel Hill.
She is a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ron Zanini; son, James Zanini; and sister, Trudy DiDomizio.
She is survived by her son, Anthony Frank Zanini; daughters, Terry Taack and Lisa Bowyer; her brother, Spencer Norris; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.
Published in Sun Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.