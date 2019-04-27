Theresa Linnet Dillahunt
Theresa Linnet Dillahunt, 48, of 211 Capeson Lane, New Bern died Wednesday April 25,2019 at CarolinaEast Medical Center. Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 30,2019 at Clinton Chapel AME Zion Church.
Burial will follow in the Pearson Family Cemetery. Viewing will be held Monday, April 29,2019 at the funeral home and will resume one hour prior to the service at the church. The family will assemble at the residences for the funeral procession. Arrangements by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. of Kinston
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019