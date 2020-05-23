Theron Darius Jones II died Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Fayetteville.
His service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Mount Olive M. B. Church Grounds, 9335 N.C. Hwy. 304, Mesic. The interment will follow in the Mesic Memorial Cemetery.
Due to the Coronavirus it is strongly recommended that entities and individuals engaging in the exempted activity of a funeral follow the recommendations to promote social distancing and reduce transmission, avoid exceeding emergency maximum occupancy in the places where they meet, and avoid holding mass gatherings for the safety of everyone.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2020