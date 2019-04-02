Thomas "Tom" Allan Gustafson, 53, of New Bern, formerly of Davenport, IA, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at home.
Tom was born on November 12, 1965 to Karen and Richard Gustafson in Davenport, Iowa. He graduated from Moline Sr. High School. Following graduation, Tom lived in Florida for several years before settling in New Bern. He worked for the City of New Bern for over 20 years. In his free time, Tom enjoyed golfing, fishing, and keeping his yard immaculate.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Tom is survived by his wife, Jill Gustafson; brothers, Tim Gustafson, Ted Gustafson, and Todd Gustafson; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 6:00 pm on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Cotten Funeral Home.
Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019