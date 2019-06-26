Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Alston Chapman. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Alston Chapman, (Tom or Tommy to his family and childhood friends) 72, of Trent Woods, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Tom was born on November 26, 1946 in Staunton, VA to George Aubrey Chapman and Doris Malone Chapman. His childhood was spent in Blacksburg, VA. where his father coached football at Virginia Tech University and his mother taught math. The family later moved to Atlanta. Football was a major part of Tom's life. He played High School football at The Westminster Schools in Atlanta, GA where he was first team all-state and was inducted into the Westminster Hall of Fame in 2003. Tom played college football at Georgia Tech University under Coach Bobby Dodd. Tom had a 35 year career in insurance and financial planning in Atlanta.

Tom and his wife, Wendy moved to New Bern in 2003 for a slower pace of life. They were volunteers with Colonial Capital Humane Society, where they fostered many kittens until they were adopted into forever homes, and were also active in Carolina shag dancing, one of Tom's favorite pasttimes. Tom loved his retirement job at the Village Butcher in Trent Woods, allowing him to visit and interact with every customer. Tom and Wendy became members of Garber United Methodist Church upon moving to New Bern.

Tom is preceded in death by both parents and a brother Scott Chapman.

He is survived by his wife, Wendy; son Thomas Alston Chapman, II of Los Angeles, CA; daughter Eleanor Malcom (Randy) of Clay Springs, AZ, and granddaughters Susannah, Madeline and Haley; and daughter Susannah Brown (Tad) of Brisbane, AU, and grandsons, Emrys and Julien; brother George Chapman (Letty) of Tazewell, VA; numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

A visitation to celebrate Tom's life will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 pm on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at The Jarvis at 220, Event Venue and Bed & Breakfast, located at 220 Pollock Street. Guests may park in the Register of Deeds parking lot next door or in the parking lots of the nearby lawyer offices after 5:00 pm. His funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Garber United Methodist Church. He will be inurned in the church columbarium.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Tom's name may be made to the Colonial Capital Humane Society, PO Box 326, New Bern, or to Garber United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are entrusted to Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.

