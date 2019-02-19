Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Honeycutt. View Sign

Thomas Honeycutt, formerly of Faith, NC, passed away at his home in New Bern on February 16 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.

The son of Kenneth and Kitty Honeycutt, Thomas was born on December 18, 1954.

He was a 1973 graduate of East Rowan High School and graduated from Wingate University.

He played catcher on the baseball team at both schools.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Keith and Dennis Honeycutt.

Surviving are his wife of 41 years, Sally Yost Honeycutt, son Jordan Honeycutt, brothers Dale (Sandy) Honeycutt and Jeffrey (Teri) Honeycutt. Also surviving are sisters-in-law Donna Honeycutt, Martha Bolmon, Cathy Robbins, and Janie Lesley. He leaves a number of nieces and nephews, all of whom he dearly loved.

Thomas enjoyed fishing, especially at the beach and was an avid sports fan.

His favorite teams were the Duke Blue Devils (mens basketball), St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Redskins.

After working at Cone Mill, Food Lion Warehouse and delivering the Salisbury Post, his last employment was with Rowan County Sheriff's Department.

Visitation will be at St . Peter's Lutheran Church in Salisbury, (2570 St. Peter's Lutheran Church Rd.) Saturday Feb. 23 from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Following visitation, there will be a Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church or the .

Arrangements are by Kahlert Funeral and Cremations.

Thomas Honeycutt, formerly of Faith, NC, passed away at his home in New Bern on February 16 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.The son of Kenneth and Kitty Honeycutt, Thomas was born on December 18, 1954.He was a 1973 graduate of East Rowan High School and graduated from Wingate University.He played catcher on the baseball team at both schools.He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Keith and Dennis Honeycutt.Surviving are his wife of 41 years, Sally Yost Honeycutt, son Jordan Honeycutt, brothers Dale (Sandy) Honeycutt and Jeffrey (Teri) Honeycutt. Also surviving are sisters-in-law Donna Honeycutt, Martha Bolmon, Cathy Robbins, and Janie Lesley. He leaves a number of nieces and nephews, all of whom he dearly loved.Thomas enjoyed fishing, especially at the beach and was an avid sports fan.His favorite teams were the Duke Blue Devils (mens basketball), St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Redskins.After working at Cone Mill, Food Lion Warehouse and delivering the Salisbury Post, his last employment was with Rowan County Sheriff's Department.Visitation will be at St . Peter's Lutheran Church in Salisbury, (2570 St. Peter's Lutheran Church Rd.) Saturday Feb. 23 from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.Following visitation, there will be a Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church or the .Arrangements are by Kahlert Funeral and Cremations. Funeral Home Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services

308 Main St

Maysville , NC 28555

(910) 743-3333 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations