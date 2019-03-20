CHOCOWINITY - Thomas Lee Wright Jr., 63, a native of Craven County, died Thursday, March 14, 2019, at his home.
Family and friends may express condolences at the residence. Viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Oscar's Mortuary.
His funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Undenominational Pentecostal Holiness Church, Rocky Run, 5325 Hwy. 17 South, New Bern.
He is survived by his wife, Paulette Jackson of the home.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019