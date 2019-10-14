Thomas Leroy Squires

MERRITT - Thomas "Turk" Leroy Squires Sr., 77, 1842 Whortonsville Rd., died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
His funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at New Bern Eastern Missionary Baptist Association Headquarters 885 Hwy. 306 N, Grantsboro. The interment will follow at the Jones Family Cemetery, Florence Community.
He is survived by his wife, Mildred Squires.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
