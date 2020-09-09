Thomas Murphy, 65, of 111 Old Dover Road, Dover, died on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at his residence.

Funeral service will be noon Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 in the Memorial Chapel of Trinity Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in the Beasley Cemetery, Dover.

He is survived by his wife, Anna Bell Taylor-Murphy, one brother, Avon Murphy of Norfolk, Va. and one sister, Linda Majette of Trenton.

Public visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19 all services are following the Governor's guidelines to distance 6 ft. apart and a limit of 50 people Please wear a mask when attending the service and visitation.

Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store