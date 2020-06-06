Thomas Newton Heath of Chaska, MN passed away at Auburn Manor on January 7th, 2020, of complications following Heart Valve Replacement. He was born on October 23, 1928 and reared in Cove City, NC. Tom graduated from Dover High School and attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He joined the Navy in 1945, and after his 4-year stint was held for an additional year during the Korean War, stationed in New Orleans at the Naval Supply Center. He moved on living in Norfolk, VA and then Philadelphia, PA where he studied voice while working for the American Baptist Convention in Valley Forge. He sang professionally with the Philadelphia Oratorio Choir and in a Quartet in the Moravian Church where he became a member because he loved the music and traditions of the church so much. He later moved to Minnesota, where he went to work in a publishing company, and lived in Prior Lake. The nearest Moravian Church was in Chaska, so he began to attend services there. Moravian friends decided to become matchmakers intent on connecting him with another member, Marvel Rettman. It worked! They were married on Memorial Day in 1969 and relocated to Northfield, Minnesota, where Marvel was an Assistant Dean at St. Olaf College. Tom was commuting to St. Paul so to shorten that commute they built a home on Bade Lane in Chaska, moving into the house in1970. Tom became a Trustee on the Board of the Chaska Moravian Church, later was a member of the Carver County Library Board, Blue Ribbon Winner of the Carver County Arts Consortium Poetry Contest, storyteller and self-published author. He loved to cook, bake, share music, movies and jokes with friends, read and write. Lovingly referred to by his former co-workers as "Fig", he will be joyfully remembered for all that he accomplished in his 91 plus years. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Wayne and Lovie Elizabeth (McCain) Heath, 4 Sisters, 1 brother, and his beloved wife Marvel. He is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as scores of dear friends. Tom will be laid to rest at the Chaska Moravian Cemetery on May 30th, 2020 in a private ceremony. The Memorial Service was webcast at www.washburnmcreavy.com and is still available for viewing. Memorials may be sent to the Moravian Care Foundation, 501 Oak St N, Chaska, MN 55318. Please designate for use in the Chaplaincy Program.
Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.