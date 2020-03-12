The Rev. Thomas Preston Bradley Sr., 84 of New Bern went to be with the Lord, March 11, 2020.
He was a member of Cstone Church (Cornerstone), a veteran of the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War and enjoyed playing Santa for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Anita Bradley; sons, Thomas Preston Bradley, Jr. (Debbie) of Vanceboro, Robert James Bradley ( Penny) of Westerville, OH, Brian Carl Bradley, Jr. (Sadie) and William Lee Bradley (Melissa) of New Bern; Sister, Jean Ann Barringer of North Olmstead, OH; eight grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 4:00pm Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Cstone Church (Cornerstone). The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the Church. A private burial will be held at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Bradley family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
