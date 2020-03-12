Thomas Preston Bradley Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Preston Bradley Sr..
Service Information
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC
28560
(252)-637-3181
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cstone Church (Cornerstone).
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
4:00 PM
Cstone Church (Cornerstone).
Obituary
Send Flowers

The Rev. Thomas Preston Bradley Sr., 84 of New Bern went to be with the Lord, March 11, 2020.
He was a member of Cstone Church (Cornerstone), a veteran of the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War and enjoyed playing Santa for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Anita Bradley; sons, Thomas Preston Bradley, Jr. (Debbie) of Vanceboro, Robert James Bradley ( Penny) of Westerville, OH, Brian Carl Bradley, Jr. (Sadie) and William Lee Bradley (Melissa) of New Bern; Sister, Jean Ann Barringer of North Olmstead, OH; eight grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 4:00pm Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Cstone Church (Cornerstone). The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the Church. A private burial will be held at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Bradley family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
New Bern, NC   (252) 637-3181
funeral home direction icon