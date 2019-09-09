NEW BERN - Thomas Simmons, 84, of 525 Stevenson Road, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at the CarolinaEast Medical Center.
The family will receive friends at the residence.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Simmons of the home.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at the funeral home, 701 West St., New Bern.
Funeral will be held noon Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at Rio Grande MB Church. Interment with military honors will follow the service in New Bern Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations.
Published in Sun Journal from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019