Thomas Wade Hardison Sr. of New Bern passed away on April 24, 2020. He was 73. Tom was a graduate of North Carolina State (forestry major) and was an avid fan of the Wolfpack. He worked for the Department of Forestry and Pamlico County Child Support Services from which he retired in 2012.

His hometown was New Bern, but Tom also lived in Bainbridge, GA; Richmond Hill, GA; Sugar Hill, GA; and Rockingham, NC. He loved to explore and discover what the world had to offer. He enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling to places from Europe to Asia, but his favorite destination was the countryside of Ohio's Amish Country.

Tom was a loving and compassionate person. He was a member of the Croatan Presbyterian Church and made an impression on everyone he met. His humorous personality always put a smile on even the most cantankerous face. He was witty with his words, but his actions spoke louder. He was always willing to help any person or creature in need. He enjoyed taking his evening strolls to feed the ducks, planting, and just being outdoors gave him a sense of serenity and peace.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey, Sr. and Alma Hardison. He is survived by his loving wife, Julieta Hardison; his son, Thomas "Tommy" Wade Hardison, Jr. (Kathy); step-daughters: Jennylin Esguerra, Jessica Esguerra, and Josephine Holbrook (David); grandchildren: Thomas "Trey" Wade Hardison, III (Ellison); Angie Hardison, Christopher York, Patrick York, Dawson Holbrook, and Bailey Holbrook; brothers: Harvey Hardison, Jr. (Judy), Mike Hardison (Martha), Tony Hardison (Esther), and Jerry Hardison; and sisters: Emily Stotesbury (Benny), Dora Kennedy (Steve), and Linda Ipock.



Published in Sun Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020

