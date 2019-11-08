Thomas William Dean, 62, of New Bern passed away November 7, 2019.
He served in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War era. Tommy was a member of Grantham Masonic Lodge, New Bern Scottish Rite Bodies and the Sudan Temple.
A service with Masonic Rites will be held 6:00pm Monday, November 11, 2019 at Cotten Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service.
He is survived by his wife, Vivian Denise Dean; sons, Thomas Robert Dean of Newport and John Curtis Edward Dean of Bridgeton; daughter, Rebecca Ruth Dean of New Bern; sisters, Ruth Bair and Rebecca Brown; grandchildren; Courtney, LaShell, Kristian Jade, Adyson, Allena, Aurora.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Kidney Association.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Dean Family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019