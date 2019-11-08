Thomas William Dean

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas William Dean.
Service Information
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC
28560
(252)-637-3181
Obituary
Send Flowers

Thomas William Dean, 62, of New Bern passed away November 7, 2019.
He served in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War era. Tommy was a member of Grantham Masonic Lodge, New Bern Scottish Rite Bodies and the Sudan Temple.
A service with Masonic Rites will be held 6:00pm Monday, November 11, 2019 at Cotten Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service.
He is survived by his wife, Vivian Denise Dean; sons, Thomas Robert Dean of Newport and John Curtis Edward Dean of Bridgeton; daughter, Rebecca Ruth Dean of New Bern; sisters, Ruth Bair and Rebecca Brown; grandchildren; Courtney, LaShell, Kristian Jade, Adyson, Allena, Aurora.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Kidney Association.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Dean Family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
New Bern, NC   (252) 637-3181
funeral home direction icon