Thora Hopkins Brothers, 85, of Aurora passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Grantsbrook Nursing & Rehab Center.
She was a member of Dublin Grove FWB Church. Thora was the daughter of Wiley and Amy Hopkins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Hubert Brothers and three sons, Gary, William and David.
She is survived by her brother, Bud (Taffy) Hopkins; and four sisters, Jackie Lawder; Stella (Steve) Ross, Sylvia Buck and Trula Tunstall.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at White Hill FWB Church Cemetery.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020