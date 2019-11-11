NEWPORT - Tim Nobles, 55, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City.
No formal services will be held.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Nobles of Newport; three daughters, Heather
Whitley of Rocky Point, Holly Nobles of Newport and Tina Nobles of Beaufort; five grandchildren; his mother, June Nobles of Wilmington; two sisters, Bobbie Costin and Dorothy Watkins, both of Wilmington.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort.
Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019