POLLOCKSVILLE -Tiney Louise Hill Brisco, 101, of 587 Scott Road, died Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, at Brookstone Living Center.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Free Will Chapel F.W.B. Church. Burial will follow in the Oakey Grove Missionary Aid Society Cemetery. Wake will be held Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Free Will Chapel Church. The family will assemble at residence in preparation for the funeral service.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Kinston.
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019