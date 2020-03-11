Tommie Hopkins, 66, of 1204 Wormwood Branch Ct., Havelock, died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Family and friends may express condolences at the residence. Viewing hours are 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, at the mortuary.
His funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Word of God Christian Center, 3650 Neuse Blvd., New Bern. The interment will be held at West Highland Memorial Gardens, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Hopkins, Havelock.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020