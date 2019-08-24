Tommie Odell Fitzgerald
POLLOCKSVILLE -- Tommie Odell Fitzgerald, 75 of Pollocksville, died on August 22, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Amelia Fitzgerald.
Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday August, 27, 2019 at The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints - New Bern Ward, New Bern, North Carolina. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Private Interment will follow the service at Greenleaf Memorial Park, New Bern.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.
Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019