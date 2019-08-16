ERNUL - Tommy Earl Ellis, 65, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019.
A graveside service will be held Friday at 2:30 PM in the Gray Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home, Vanceboro, NC.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Pete & Joann Fornes Ellis.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Smith Ellis; son, James Ellis of Grimesland; other children, Nicholas Sleeis of California; Jessie Locklear of Lumberton, NC; Elizabeth White and Tiffany M. Henson, both of Vanceboro; sisters, Brenda Shepard of Ernul; Betty Warmack of Cove City; and Rosie Ipock of Ernul; and
several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home, Vanceboro, NC.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
