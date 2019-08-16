Tommy Earl Ellis

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tommy Earl Ellis.
Service Information
Wilkerson Funeral Home
608 Farm Life Avenue
Vanceboro, NC
28586
(252)-244-0770
Obituary
Send Flowers

ERNUL - Tommy Earl Ellis, 65, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019.
A graveside service will be held Friday at 2:30 PM in the Gray Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home, Vanceboro, NC.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Pete & Joann Fornes Ellis.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Smith Ellis; son, James Ellis of Grimesland; other children, Nicholas Sleeis of California; Jessie Locklear of Lumberton, NC; Elizabeth White and Tiffany M. Henson, both of Vanceboro; sisters, Brenda Shepard of Ernul; Betty Warmack of Cove City; and Rosie Ipock of Ernul; and
several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home, Vanceboro, NC.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.