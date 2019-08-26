POLLOCKSVILLE - Tommie Odell Fitzgerald, 75, died on Aug. 22, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Amelia Fitzgerald.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints, New Bern. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Private interment will follow the service at Greenleaf Memorial Park, New Bern.
Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.
Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019