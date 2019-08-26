Tommy Odell Fitzgerald

Service Information
Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services
308 Main St
Maysville, NC
28555
(910)-743-3333
Obituary
Send Flowers

POLLOCKSVILLE - Tommie Odell Fitzgerald, 75, died on Aug. 22, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Amelia Fitzgerald.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints, New Bern. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Private interment will follow the service at Greenleaf Memorial Park, New Bern.
Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.
Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.