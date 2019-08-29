Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

Tony Jackson Edwards Jr., 26, of Bridgeton passed away August 26, 2019.

T.J. was a wonderful son, uncle, brother, grandson, nephew and friend. He was loved by everyone and never met a stranger. There was not a person that he came in contact with that he didn't make an impact to their life. His pretty blue eyes and great big smile lit up the room every time he walked in. He loved to be the center of attention and he loved to make people laugh. He had the most Carefree spirit and attitude and was always so happy. Teejay you will be missed by all and although you may be gone your memory will always live on. We love you! Until we meet again!

He is predeceased by granddaddy, Jack Hartley; great grandmothers, Gertrude Jenkins and Isabella Berry; great uncle, Willis Odom.

Surviving is his father and stepmother, Tony Jackson Edwards Sr. and Zoanne; mother and step father Chasidy Gwaltney and Johnny Gaskins; brother, Justin Gaskins ; sisters, April Dawn "Sister" Edwards and

Amanda Kate Edwards both of Bridgeton; paternal grandparents Jack and Elsie Edwards; maternal grandparents , Marie Hartley (Zach Bright), Willie and Libby Hiatt; niece, Corayah Cooper; nephew, Masyn Ginwright; Aunts, Mary and Billy Hacker and family, Lynne and Dwayne Phillips and family, Marilyn and Dennis Welch and family, Jolene and Wade Sawyer and family, Debra and Steve Rowe and family, Lisa and Tony Manning and family; great aunt, Dorinda Odom and family; Uncles, Bryan Hartley and family, Jason and Staci Hartley and family, Jay and Kim Hiatt and family ; Great Uncle Larry and Candy Jenkins and family.

A funeral service will be held 2:00pm, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Vanceboro Free Will Holiness Church. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 2:00pm prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in New Bern Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Edwards family at



Tony Jackson Edwards Jr., 26, of Bridgeton passed away August 26, 2019.T.J. was a wonderful son, uncle, brother, grandson, nephew and friend. He was loved by everyone and never met a stranger. There was not a person that he came in contact with that he didn't make an impact to their life. His pretty blue eyes and great big smile lit up the room every time he walked in. He loved to be the center of attention and he loved to make people laugh. He had the most Carefree spirit and attitude and was always so happy. Teejay you will be missed by all and although you may be gone your memory will always live on. We love you! Until we meet again!He is predeceased by granddaddy, Jack Hartley; great grandmothers, Gertrude Jenkins and Isabella Berry; great uncle, Willis Odom.Surviving is his father and stepmother, Tony Jackson Edwards Sr. and Zoanne; mother and step father Chasidy Gwaltney and Johnny Gaskins; brother, Justin Gaskins ; sisters, April Dawn "Sister" Edwards andAmanda Kate Edwards both of Bridgeton; paternal grandparents Jack and Elsie Edwards; maternal grandparents , Marie Hartley (Zach Bright), Willie and Libby Hiatt; niece, Corayah Cooper; nephew, Masyn Ginwright; Aunts, Mary and Billy Hacker and family, Lynne and Dwayne Phillips and family, Marilyn and Dennis Welch and family, Jolene and Wade Sawyer and family, Debra and Steve Rowe and family, Lisa and Tony Manning and family; great aunt, Dorinda Odom and family; Uncles, Bryan Hartley and family, Jason and Staci Hartley and family, Jay and Kim Hiatt and family ; Great Uncle Larry and Candy Jenkins and family.A funeral service will be held 2:00pm, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Vanceboro Free Will Holiness Church. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 2:00pm prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in New Bern Memorial Cemetery.Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Edwards family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close