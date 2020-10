Or Copy this URL to Share

Tormani Q. Coats, 46, of New Bern, died on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the New Bern Memorial Cemetery in New Bern.

He is survived by his family.

Arrangements are by Fonville & Dove Mortuary, Kinston.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store