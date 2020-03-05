TRENTON - Ulric O. Murrell, 68, of 195 Ward Lane, died on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at his home.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 in the Memorial Chapel of Trinity Funeral Home.
Burial will follow Monday, March 9, 2020 in the Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Goldsboro.
Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family will assemble at the residence in preparation for the funeral processions.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Kinston.
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020